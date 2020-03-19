Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 80,382 Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Domo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Domo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

