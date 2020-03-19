Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 88,498 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,498 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.61% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

