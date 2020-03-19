Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 8,000 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 331,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

