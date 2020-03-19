Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of ePlus worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $45.41 on Thursday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.98 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $754.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

