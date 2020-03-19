Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 21,476 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.