Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CFO Purchases $95,000.00 in Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ORC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

