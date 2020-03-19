Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 346,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 290,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,154,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

