Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Director Purchases $91,500.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OII opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $19,520,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 366,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 190,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

