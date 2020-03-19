Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Buys $236,200.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OXY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

