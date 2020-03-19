NY MTG TR INC/SH Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,642% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jason T. Serrano acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

