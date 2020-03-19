Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVA. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,336 shares of company stock worth $86,346.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

