Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 392,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,713 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

NUV opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.