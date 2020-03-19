NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 998 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.