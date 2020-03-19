NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Reduces Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 239,943 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 569,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 148,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,509 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

