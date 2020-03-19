NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

SEE opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

