NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.10.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

