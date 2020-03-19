NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $34,000 Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in NIC were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NIC by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

