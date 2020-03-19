NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,671. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

OMF stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

