NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,823.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

