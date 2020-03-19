Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,637 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.