Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $209.20 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

