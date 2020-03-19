Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 412.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

