Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 638 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

