Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in State Street by 491.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

