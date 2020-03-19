North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on North West from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

NWC stock opened at C$18.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. North West has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

