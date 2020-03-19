Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $166.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as low as $125.82 and last traded at $126.27, with a volume of 14081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSC. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

