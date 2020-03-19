Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.68 ($164.74).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €110.50 ($128.49) on Monday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.58.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

