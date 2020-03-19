Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,750 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AES by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AES by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 443,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,959,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE AES opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

