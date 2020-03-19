Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 840 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,783 shares of company stock worth $3,126,759 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

