Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

