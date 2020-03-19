Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

