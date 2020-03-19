Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 73,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

