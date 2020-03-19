NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

