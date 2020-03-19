Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.86

Press coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a coverage optimism score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:NKE opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

