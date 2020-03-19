NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $20.24 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

