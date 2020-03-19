Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.