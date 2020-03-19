NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) CFO Andre J. Fernandez Purchases 5,700 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

