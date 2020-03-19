Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NASDAQ:OSG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Overseas Shipholding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.17 $7.51 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.46 $8.68 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.70% 2.37% Overseas Shipholding Group 2.44% 3.91% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,204.35%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

