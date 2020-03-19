National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Acquires $690,720.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlen Dale Nordhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 390 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after buying an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 68,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

