National Bank Financial Trims Savaria (TSE:SIS) Target Price to C$12.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria stock opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of $446.62 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.45.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,707,032.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

