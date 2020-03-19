National Bank Financial Cuts Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target to C$0.60

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Shares of Stuart Olson stock opened at C$1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Stuart Olson has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.