National Bank Financial Cuts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$6.50

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRWN stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Crown Capital Partners’s payout ratio is -2,727.27%.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

