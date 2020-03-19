Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Nanometrics worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Nanometrics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.63 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

