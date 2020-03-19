Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Evercore ISI

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

