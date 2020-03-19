Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 13.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 297,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,658,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery bought 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.98%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

