M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.70. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

