MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Hold

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

