Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Morses Club in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.32. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.82.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

