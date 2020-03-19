Morgan Stanley Trims Visteon (NYSE:VC) Target Price to $43.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of VC stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. Visteon has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

