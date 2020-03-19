Morgan Stanley Trims II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Target Price to $26.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of IIVI opened at $24.30 on Monday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

